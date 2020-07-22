Formats

HBO Max bolsters international originals slate with unscripted series

HBO Max is expanding its slate of international originals with two non-scripted series, Singletown and The Great Pottery Throwdown. WarnerMedia’s recently-launched platform will be the exclusive streaming home in the U.S. ...
By
July 22, 2020

HBO Max is expanding its slate of international originals with two non-scripted series, Singletown and The Great Pottery Throwdown.

WarnerMedia’s recently-launched platform will be the exclusive streaming home in the U.S. to both series.

Singletown, originally produced by Keshet Productions for ITV2 and distributed by Keshet International, sees five couples “press pause” on their relationships and spend one summer living single lives in London.

The newly separated couples and their four new roommates move into two luxury apartments, which are located in the same building and come with a celebrity mentor.

Supported by their mentor’s matchmaking skills, the singletons embark on a summer of dates, parties and “unforgettable experiences.” At the end of each week, the couples meet to take part in the “Love Locket” ceremony, where they decide to either reunite and leave the show as a couple or choose to stay single.

The Great Pottery Thrown Down, meanwhile, is produced by Love Productions (The Great British Bake Off), with seasons one to three originally airing on the BBC and Channel 4.

Each season of the series follows 10 potters as they forge creations in a competition-style format. At the conclusion of each episode, one potter faces elimination after the judge’s scrutiny and another the chance to become Potter of the Week.

Elsewhere, HBO Max has also set a July 23 premiere date for the previously-announced series The Dog House: UK.

Originally produced by Five Mile Films for Channel 4 with distribution by All3Media International, the series is set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching dogs with owners.

Each of the first season’s eight episodes include tales of abandoned dogs while also touching on backstories of families, couples and singles hoping their “lives will be changed by a new four-legged friend.” The center’s staff arrange a “first date” that will determine if the pups and humans have that “fated connection.”

“We are building strong collaborations as we source distinctive fare from top international partners for our U.S. viewers, also with an eye to the near future when we will look to these partners to supply locally as we expand HBO Max internationally,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV.

TAGS:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    Unscripted

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    Unscripted

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    Unscripted

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search