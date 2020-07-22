HBO Max bolsters international originals slate with unscripted series

HBO Max is expanding its slate of international originals with two non-scripted series, Singletown and The Great Pottery Throwdown.

WarnerMedia’s recently-launched platform will be the exclusive streaming home in the U.S. to both series.

Singletown, originally produced by Keshet Productions for ITV2 and distributed by Keshet International, sees five couples “press pause” on their relationships and spend one summer living single lives in London.

The newly separated couples and their four new roommates move into two luxury apartments, which are located in the same building and come with a celebrity mentor.

Supported by their mentor’s matchmaking skills, the singletons embark on a summer of dates, parties and “unforgettable experiences.” At the end of each week, the couples meet to take part in the “Love Locket” ceremony, where they decide to either reunite and leave the show as a couple or choose to stay single.

The Great Pottery Thrown Down, meanwhile, is produced by Love Productions (The Great British Bake Off), with seasons one to three originally airing on the BBC and Channel 4.

Each season of the series follows 10 potters as they forge creations in a competition-style format. At the conclusion of each episode, one potter faces elimination after the judge’s scrutiny and another the chance to become Potter of the Week.

Elsewhere, HBO Max has also set a July 23 premiere date for the previously-announced series The Dog House: UK.

Originally produced by Five Mile Films for Channel 4 with distribution by All3Media International, the series is set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching dogs with owners.

Each of the first season’s eight episodes include tales of abandoned dogs while also touching on backstories of families, couples and singles hoping their “lives will be changed by a new four-legged friend.” The center’s staff arrange a “first date” that will determine if the pups and humans have that “fated connection.”

“We are building strong collaborations as we source distinctive fare from top international partners for our U.S. viewers, also with an eye to the near future when we will look to these partners to supply locally as we expand HBO Max internationally,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV.