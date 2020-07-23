Grierson Trust reveals 2020 British Documentary Awards shortlist

The 2020 British Documentary Awards shortlist has been revealed by The Grierson Trust, in association with All3Media.
The three films shortlisted in multiple categories include BBC2′s War in the Blood: A Cure for Cancer (Single Documentary – Domestic and Science), which follows two patients through groundbreaking ‘first in-human’ trials for a treatment claimed to be the end of cancer; Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht’s Crip Camp (Single Documentary – International and Historical), which tells the story of a 1970s ramshackle summer camp for disabled teenagers; and Channel 4′s Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain (Historical and Series), which explores the life story of the late reality star Jade Goody.
“This year’s shortlist showcases the creativity and fearlessness of the world’s filmmakers as they take viewers to the heart of issues affecting all our lives,” said Lorraine Heggessey, chair of The Grierson Trust, in a statement. “I’m also thrilled that 2020 shortlist represents the biggest range of channels, broadcasters and platforms to date, as commissioners recognize the crucial role the documentary plays in every schedule.”
The Grierson juries — which includes doc-makers, broadcasters, critics and subject experts — will now review the 104 shortlisted films and eight presenters to whittle the nominations down to final nominations and judging ahead of the 48th annual awards ceremony on Nov. 10.
Last year, the BBC received the most entries, and this year the UK pubcaster dominated again with 44 nominations in the running. Netflix was next with 12 entries ahead of Channel 4, which picked up 11 nods. ITV, meanwhile, received five noms and Sky received three while Al Jazeera, Apple+, National Geographic and Amazon Prime received two apiece. Channel 5, Discovery, S4C, BT, ESPN, YouTube and Fields of Vision had one entry each.
A selection of shortlisted programs are listed below with credits supplied by The Grierson Trust:
Best Single Documentary – Domestic
The Case of Sally Challen
Minnow Films for BBC2
Eirlys, Tim a Dementia (Eirlys, Tim and Dementia)
Cwmni Da for S4C
The Family Secret
Candour Productions for Channel 4
Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth
Grain Media in association with Glimmer Films & The Guardian for Sheffield Doc/Fest
The Street
WagonTrail Productions for General theatrical release
Suicidal: In Our Own Words
Proper Content for Channel 5
Tell Me Who I Am
Lightbox for Netflix
War in the Blood
Minnow Films for BBC2
Best Single Documentary – International
Becoming
Higher Ground Productions & Netflix for General theatrical release
Crip Camp (pictured)
A Higher Ground & Rusted Spoke Production in association with Little Punk, JustFilms & Ford Foundation for Netflix
The Day California Burned
Brook Lapping Productions & BBC Current Affairs London for BBC Two
Ethiopia-Eritrea: Rebirth at the Border
BBC for BBC World Service YouTube channel
The Great Hack
A Noujaim Films Production & an othrs Production for Netflix
A High School Rape Goes Viral: Roll Red Roll
Sunset Park Pictures & Brass Mill Media for BBC3
I Am Duran
Ad Hoc Films for Amazon Prime, Sky & BT TV
Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein
Lightbox for BBC2
Best Current Affairs Documentary
Al Jazeera Investigations: Diplomats for Sale
Al Jazeera Media Network for Al Jazeera
The Nightcrawlers
Violet Films for National Geographic
Prince Andrew and the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview
BBC Newsnight for BBC2
Sex for Grades
BBC World Service for BBC Africa
Stacey Dooley Investigates: Nigeria’s Female Suicide Bombers
BBC Northern Ireland for BBC3
Storyville: On the President’s Orders
Mongoose Pictures for BBC4
Undercover with the Clerics
BBC News Arabic for BBC News Arabic
Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag
Hardcash Productions for ITV
Best Historical Documentary
Apollo 11
Statement Pictures for General theatrical release
Crip Camp
A Higher Ground & Rusted Spoke Production in association with Little Punk, JustFilms & Ford Foundation for Netflix
Exposed: The Church’s Darkest Secret – Episode 2
Top Hat Productions for BBC2
A House Through Time – Episode 1
Twenty Twenty Productions for BBC2
Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain – Episode 1
Blast! Films for Channel 4
The Last Dance – Episode 7
ESPN Film & Netflix present a Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment for Netflix & ESPN
Lost Lives
DoubleBand for BBC One Northern Ireland
Rise of the Nazis – Episode 1
72 Films for BBC2
Best Science Documentary
8 Days: To the Moon and Back
BBC Studios – The Science Unit & The Open University for BBC2
The Big Picture – The World According to AI: The Bias in the Machine
Al Jazeera English for Al Jazeera
Einstein’s Quantum Riddle
Windfall Films for BBC4
Mad Cow Disease: The Great British Beef Scandal
RAW for BBC2
Meat: A Threat to Our Planet?
RAW for BBC1
War in the Blood
Minnow Films for BBC2
What’s the Matter with Tony Slattery?
Sundog Pictures for BBC2
When Bridges Collapse: The Genoa Disaster
Windfall Films for BBC2
Best Natural History Documentary
The Elephant Queen
Apple, Mister Smith & Deeble & Stone for Apple TV+
The Last Igloo
Swan Films for BBC4
The Octopus in my House
Passion Planet for BBC2
Seven Worlds, One Planet: Antarctica
BBC Studios Natural History Unit for BBC1
The Story of Plastic
The Story of Stuff Project in association with React to Film for Discovery
Takaya: Lone Wolf
Talesmith, Cineflix & Wild Wolf Media for BBC4
Tigers: Hunting the Traffickers
Grain Media for BBC2
Wild Cuba: A Caribbean Journey
Crossing the Line Productions for BBC2
Best Documentary Series
24 Hours in Police Custody
The Garden Productions for Channel 4
The Devil Next Door
One Man Show & Submarine Deluxe Production in association with Yes Studios for Netflix
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
RAW for Netflix
Hometown: A Killing
Forest & 7 Wonder for BBC3
Hospital: Coronavirus Special
Label 1 for BBC2
The Innocence Files
A Story Syndicate Production & Jigsaw Production in association with Endeavor Content & One Story Up for Netflix
Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain
Blast! Films for Channel 4
The Pharmacist
The Cinemart for Netflix
Best Cinema Documentary
American Factory
Higher Ground Productions & Participant Media for Netflix for General theatrical release
For Sama
ITN Productions
Honeyland
Production Team
Midnight Family
Production Team
Midnight Traveller
Production Team
Mike Wallace is Here
Production Team
Mystify: Michael Hutchence
Ghost Pictures & Passion Pictures
Talking About Trees
Agat Films