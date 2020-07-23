Tribeca’s IF/Then Shorts, Chloe Gbai and Caitlin Mae Burke move to Field of Vision

Filmmaker-driven visual journalism unit Field of Vision will be the new home for the Tribeca Film Institute’s IF/Then Shorts program.

Founded in 2017 with support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, IF/Then Shorts serves as a fund and mentorship program that supports creators by addressing “the imbalance of representation, perspective, power, compensation and career longevity” among independent filmmakers and media artists.

The initiative supports doc short creators in the making of compelling, character-led and community-inspired stories that exemplify diversity.

Tribeca had previously announced that the New York-based organization would be pausing operations on its IF/Then Shorts program indefinitely this September.

As part of the move, IF/Then program director Chloe Gbai (pictured left) and supervising producer Caitlin Mae Burke (right) will join the Field of Vision ranks. The pair will remain in their current roles for IF/Then Shorts.

Gbai had previously launched POV Shorts in 2018, which serves as American Documentary’s destination for short-form non-fiction storytelling; and has also held various roles at Teen Vogue and Viacom. In addition, Gbai has served on a number of review panels and juries for the National Endowment for the Arts, Sheffield Doc/Fest, ITVS, IDA Awards, Black Public Media and Creative Capital.

She is also a member of Brown Girls Doc Mafia and a member-in-residence of the Meerkat Media Collective.

Burke, meanwhile, is an Emmy-winning producer with films that have screened at such festivals as Sundance, Berlinale and Tribeca. She is also an inaugural inductee to DOC NYC’s “40 Under 40″ and an alumna of Berlinale Talents.

Founded in 2015, Field of Vision operates as part of First Look Media Works and is led by co-founder and executive producer Charlotte Cook. The organization has commissioned, produced and supported more than 130 films, including 45 features, 5 episodic series and 85 short films.

Its notable projects include the Academy Award-winning feature American Factory; the Oscar-nominated features Strong Island and Hale County This Morning, This Evening; and Oscar-nominated shorts A Night at the Garden and In the Absence.

“IF/Then Shorts is an incredible program, and one that’s vital to the field,” said Cook in a statement. “The program’s values align perfectly with Field of Vision, and further our overall commitment to shorts and advocating for filmmakers.”

“We’re so excited that thanks to the MacArthur Foundation and Field of Vision, we can keep this funding and development pipeline open to diverse, creative non-fiction talent past TFI’s pause this September,” added Gbai. “This program will have a new life and is ready to uplift the voices that we need to champion during these interesting times.”

“As a former Field of Vision filmmaker myself, I know how beneficial it is to work with these trailblazers in the short documentary space,” noted Burke. “I’m overjoyed that all of our active projects and future supported filmmakers will benefit so immensely from this move, and we look forward to the tremendous growth potential for IF/Then under the Field of Vision umbrella.”