‘American Experience’ appoints Cameo George as executive producer

Boston public media producer WGBH has named former Ozy Media, ABC News and CNN executive Cameo George as the next executive producer of its history documentary strand ‘American Experience’.

George (pictured) succeeds long-time exec producer Mark Samels, who retired earlier this year.

“Cameo brings a unique combination of skills to the series,” said John Bredar, VP for national programs at WGBH, in a statement. “She has a passion for history and is clear-eyed about how it informs the present. She also has a canny sense of the power of social and digital media to advance American history to a broad audience. Understanding our own history, whether redeeming or shocking, knits all of us together and couldn’t be more important right now. Cameo is the right person to drive those stories – and us – forward.”

With nearly 20 years of media experience, George has previously worked in both commercial and public media, working with noted filmmaker Stanley Nelson of Firelight Films on a documentary for Netflix and on projects for premium streaming platforms and ABC News. During her year-long tenure there, as head of development for long-form projects, George was responsible for crafting a pipeline of docuseries and feature docs for the Walt Disney Television-backed company’s platforms, including ABC News, Hulu, National Geographic and Disney+.

Prior to ABC News, George served as head of digital video and TV at Ozy Media where she launched the digital media start-up’s television operations and oversaw the company’s daily video production output.

Notably, George spent a total of 12 years at CNN where she was most recently a supervising producer tasked with managing cross-platform roll-out launch plans for CNN Original Series and CNN Films while also producing documentaries for CNN Presents and In America.

George has also previously worked for NBC News where she was responsible for producing and writing for the news magazine Dateline NBC.

“As our society grapples with questions of equality, fairness and representation, we have a responsibility to show that American history belongs to all of us, and we should all be a part of the telling and interpretation of it,” George added. “The opportunity to build on the amazing legacy of ‘American Experience’, broaden the scope of the series and continue to grow the range of filmmakers is a dream.”