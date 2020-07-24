Nina Etspueler to leave Red Arrow Studios next year

Nina Etspüler, group creative director at Red Arrow Studios, is leaving next year, after seven years with the ProSiebenSat.1-owned production and distribution company.

In the post, Etspüler oversaw Red Arrow’s global format and IP development, acquisitions and international roll-outs. She also managed creative partnerships in Germany and internationally within Red Arrow, between Red Arrow and ProSiebenSat.1 channels, and with third-party creators and producers.

She began her tenure with Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 in 1999, first as a talk-show producer before making a move into entertainment in 2002. Following a two-year stint in Berlin as a producer, she rejoined the group in 2014 as senior creative producer for Red Arrow Studios. She was promoted to EVP of creative operations in 2017, serving as deputy to then-chief creative officer Michael Schmidt. She was promoted to her current post in 2019 following Schmidt’s departure.

Hers is the latest senior executive departure from Red Arrow, following the exit of CEO James Baker, announced earlier this month, and that of Bo Stehmeier, who headed up distribution division Red Arrow Studios International but left his post to return to Amsterdam-headquartered producer-distributor Off the Fence as CEO.

The group is currently the parent of several U.S. prodcos, including Kinetic Content, 44 Blue Productions, Left/Right, Half Yard Productions, Karga Seven Pictures and Dorsey Pictures, as well as UK-based CPL Productions. The company houses prodcos in seven territories, as well as digital division Studio 71, its distribution arm, and Gravitas Ventures, the indie film rights distributor that Red Arrow acquired a majority stake for in 2017.

ProSiebenSat.1 recently ended a strategic review established to examine possibilities for a sale of the company.