Seven Network orders local adaptation of Znak & Co.’s “Ultimate Tag”

Australian commercial free-to-air broadcaster Seven Network has commissioned Endemol Shine Australia to produce the physical competition series Ultimate Tag.

Originally produced by Sky’s Znak & Co. for Fox in the U.S., the format is based on the childhood playground game of tag and sees contestants running through a variety of indoor obstacle courses while professional “taggers” attempt to catch them.

“This is part of our tent pole strategy that delivers epic entertainment to all audiences,” said Seven’s network programming director Angus Ross in a statement. “Endemol Shine are the masters of supercharging shows to massive success in Australia, and with Ultimate Tag we know they will deliver a great show that our viewers will love, just as they have done with Big Brother this year.

“We can’t wait to bring Ultimate Tag to our audience next year and continue our content led growth story that has re-established Seven as the place for brands to reach key demographics.”

“Ultimate Tag is a game that every kid and adult around the world knows and wants to play,” added Znak & Co. founder and president Natalka Znak. “I am so excited to see Ultimate Tag being produced on Network 7 in Australia by the talented team led by Mark Fennesy.”

In the U.S., Ultimate Tag is hosted by football superstars and brothers JJ, TJ and Derek Watt. It is produced by Znak & Co. and Fox Alternative Entertainment.