Extra: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” goes Dutch; Armoza Formats sells into India

Dutch version of RuPaul’s Drag Race heads to RTL

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato‘s World of Wonder has partnered with Netherlands broadcaster RTL to produce a localized adaptation of reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Debuting later this year, Drag Race Holland will feature 10 Dutch drag queens taking part in weekly challenges, with judges and guest judges announced in the upcoming weeks.

The Dutch version will be produced by Netherlands-based prodco Vincent TV Production and executive produced by the show’s creator, World of Wonder.

The 8 x 60-minute series will be available on RLT’s SVOD platform Videoland, and on World of Wonder’s SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus.

Drag Race Holland was commissioned by Ellen van den Berghe for RTL’s Videoland. Vincent ter Voert is executive producer for Vincent TV; World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers; Tom Campbell and Sally Miles serve as consultants.

Armoza Formats’ The Moves and Beat the Grid head to India

India’s Frames Production Company has licensed dance makeover format The Moves and CGI-based studio game show Beat The Grid, both from Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studio.

In each episode of The Moves, four all-star dance coaches compete to give the most amazing dance makeover to participants of all ages and level of dancing skills. Each coach picks a participant, and the show follows their dance studio work before they reveal their moves in front of a live audience of family and friends. The audience will choose which coach did the best dance makeover.

From Armoza Formats and Gamechanger, Beat the Grid is a 30-minute game show format that sees contestants find the answers to questions on a giant grid. As the grid gets bigger, the cash prizes increase. Contestants must answer faster than viewers at home, who, after 10 seconds, can join to take their answer and money.

Greece takes Capturing the Moment

Gil Formats’ emotional fact ent format Capturing the Moment has been sold to Antenna TV In Greece and Cyprus.

Antenna TV will produce 12 episodes of the series to bow at the end of 2020.

The Greek deal marks the sixth international commission of the format, following Spain, Germany, Israel, Czech Republic and Poland.

Each episode of Capturing the Moment revolves around one special photo that captured an inspiring personal story. With social history and archive footage, the show tells stories of universally complex issues such as love, politics, careers and family, ending in the recreation of this photo by a top photographer.