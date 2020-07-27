Unscripted

“The Zimmern List”, “Giada in Italy” among Daytime Emmy winners

Travel Channel’s culinary travelogue The Zimmern List and Food Network’s Giada in Italy were among the non-fiction winners of the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards – Children’s, Lifestyle & Animation ceremony, which was live-streamed this past Sunday ...
By
July 27, 2020

Travel Channel’s culinary travelogue The Zimmern List and Food Network’s Giada in Italy were among the non-fiction winners of the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards – Children’s, Lifestyle & Animation ceremony, which was live-streamed this past Sunday (July 27) on Vimeo.

The travel series from Intuitive Content, which recently celebrated its five-year anniversary, took home the top prize in the the Outstanding Travel and Adventure programming category. The Zimmern List (pictured) follows TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern as he adventures to different locations, sharing his personal list of favorite foods, places and experiences.

Elsewhere, TV personality and chef Giada De Laurentiis took home two awards for her Food Network programs Giada Entertains (Outstanding Culinary Host) and Giada in Italy (Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program). 

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement across a variety of daytime television production and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the 2019 calendar year.

For a full list of winners, click here. Non-fiction winners at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards follow below:

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series
Could You Survive the Movies?, YouTube Originals

Outstanding Lifestyle Series
George to the Rescue, NBC

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
The Zimmern List, Travel Channel

Outstanding Special Class Series
The Day I Picked My Parents, A&E

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program
The Brave, Great Big Story

Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program
Mike Rowe, Returning the Favor, Facebook Watch

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Series
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, CBS

Outstanding Culinary Host
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains, Food Network

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program
Giada in Italy Capri, Food Network

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Program
Milk Street, PBS

Outstanding Directing Special Class,
Hate Among Us, Popstar TV

Outstanding Sound Mixing
Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

TAGS:
, , , , ,

Top Stories

  • cameo_george_headshot[1]
    People/Biz

    ‘American Experience’ appoints Cameo George as executive producer
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 24, 2020
  • Love Island
    Formats

    “Love Island” U.S. checking into Las Vegas for season two
    By Barry Walsh
    July 23, 2020
  • Crip Camp
    Documentary

    Grierson Trust reveals 2020 British Documentary Awards shortlist
    By Kelly Anderson
    July 23, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search