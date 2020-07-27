“The Zimmern List”, “Giada in Italy” among Daytime Emmy winners

Travel Channel’s culinary travelogue The Zimmern List and Food Network’s Giada in Italy were among the non-fiction winners of the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards – Children’s, Lifestyle & Animation ceremony, which was live-streamed this past Sunday (July 27) on Vimeo.

The travel series from Intuitive Content, which recently celebrated its five-year anniversary, took home the top prize in the the Outstanding Travel and Adventure programming category. The Zimmern List (pictured) follows TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern as he adventures to different locations, sharing his personal list of favorite foods, places and experiences.

Elsewhere, TV personality and chef Giada De Laurentiis took home two awards for her Food Network programs Giada Entertains (Outstanding Culinary Host) and Giada in Italy (Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program).

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement across a variety of daytime television production and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the 2019 calendar year.

For a full list of winners, click here. Non-fiction winners at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards follow below:

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

Could You Survive the Movies?, YouTube Originals

Outstanding Lifestyle Series

George to the Rescue, NBC

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

The Zimmern List, Travel Channel

Outstanding Special Class Series

The Day I Picked My Parents, A&E

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

The Brave, Great Big Story

Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program

Mike Rowe, Returning the Favor, Facebook Watch

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Series

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, CBS

Outstanding Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains, Food Network

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program

Giada in Italy Capri, Food Network

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Program

Milk Street, PBS

Outstanding Directing Special Class,

Hate Among Us, Popstar TV

Outstanding Sound Mixing

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS