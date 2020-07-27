VCNI elevates four senior executives across Youth & Entertainment brands

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has bolstered its executive leadership team under the Youth & Entertainment banner.

All four executives will be responsible for creating and aggregating content and programming across VCNI’s international brands including MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network in 180 countries outside of the U.S.

They will report directly into Kerry Taylor, EVP of VNCI’s Youth & Entertainment brands.

Kelly Bradshaw (pictured) will become VP of brand and content strategy for VCNI Youth & Entertainment. In her expanded role, Bradshaw – who was previously VP and brand lead for MTV UK, Northern & Eastern Europe – will now lead content strategy and maximize IP expansion globally.

She will additionally collaborate with the production, development, sales, location-based experiences, music and consumer products teams to support their efforts to monetize content and drive brand revenue.

Craig Orr, who formerly served as VP of commissioning and development for MTV International, has been tapped as VP of content and development for VCNI Youth & Entertainment. He will now be tasked with overseeing the development and commissioning of all original content for linear, digital and OTT platforms across the international brands.

Kate Sils, previously VP of multiplatform and brand engagement, has been elevated to the post of vice president of VCNI digital and multiplatform. With the new title, Sils will now lead the strategy and production teams “responsible for third-party platform digital consumption.”

Finally, Jemma Yates has been named VP of programming and acquisitions for VCNI Youth & Entertainment. She will now be tasked with creating content experiences for “consumers across all markets and services” by driving international content acquisitions and VCNI’s programming strategy across its Youth & Entertainment brands.

Yates was most recently VP of content for Comedy Central and Paramount Network International.

“This brilliant, creative team will partner with me to harness the power of our combined brands by bringing the best, most compelling content to audiences around the world,” said Taylor in a statement. “Each of these leaders has a wealth of experience that will grow and transform our business for the future while furthering our role as a global content engine.”