A&E’s ‘Biography’ strand to focus on Ozzy Osbourne, MTV

A&E Network has set early September air dates for two documentary specials premiering under its Emmy Award-winning ‘Biography’ banner.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne will debut on September 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Biography: I Want My MTV follows the next day at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The first, produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for A&E Network, is a two-hour documentary on rock and roller Ozzy Osbourne and will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage, to tell his story.

At 70-years-old, Osbourne reflects on his successes, failures, survival and perseverance and touches on his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis. The film documents his childhood in poverty and time in prison, his tenure fronting Black Sabbath and his solo career, up to his foray into reality with The Osbournes reality series.

The film features interviews with his family – wife Sharon, children Kelly and Jack Osbourne – and fellow musicians, including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more.

The documentary was a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival and is produced and directed by R. Greg Johnston. Executive producers for Osbourne Media are Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. Executive producer for Critical Content is Jenny Daly. LB Horschler is a co-executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.

Produced by Saboteur Media for A&E Network, Biography: I Want My MTV charts the rise of MTV, from a scrappy music video broadcaster to its place as part of American youth culture.

Interviews include the network’s founders and VJs, artists and journalists, including Sting, Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox, Nancy Wilson, Fab Five Freddy, Norman Lear and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, among many others.

The doc premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, and features rarely-seen archival footage and outtakes, including an unseen David Bowie interview.

The documentary is produced and directed by Tyler Measom and Patrick Waldrop. David Kennedy, Nick Goldcrest and Rick Krim are executive producers for Saboteur Media. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson are executive producers for A&E.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution for both.