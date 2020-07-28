Formats

Discovery Channel, Shopify Studios, Spoke Studios team for “I Quit” format

Discovery Channel has partnered with Shopify Studios and Wheelhouse Entertainment's Spoke Studios for the format I Quit, which sees entrepreneurs quit their steady jobs to launch their own business.
July 28, 2020

Discovery Channel has partnered with Shopify Studios and Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios for the format I Quit, which sees entrepreneurs quit their steady jobs to launch their own business.

It will premiere on Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. In subsequent weeks, the show will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

I Quit documents six sets of entrepreneurs over the course of one year. They include newlyweds Matteo and Julie, who are trying to launch a versatile attire company; parents Mike and Gloria, a duo building a BBQ sauce business; and best friends Ashanti, Jasmine and Tyshemia, who hope to disrupt the wine industry.

They will be mentored by Harley Finkelstein, COO of Shopify; Debbie Sterling, CEO of children’s multimedia company GoldieBlox; and Tricia Clarke-Stone, co-founder of creative and tech agency WP Narrative.

The business owners will self-document their journey, capturing the high intensity, pressing deadlines and decision-making, without safety nets. The participants don’t know that as the year wraps, the most promising business will receive $100,000.

I Quit is produced for Discovery in the U.S. by Shopify Studios, Spoke Studios and ITV America. Executive producers are Shopify Studios’ Tobi Lütke and Pam Silverstein; Spoke Studios’ Brent Montgomery, Edward Simpson and Will Nothacker; and ITV America’s Karen Kunkel Young and Steve Kantor. For Discovery, Gretchen Morning is the executive producer and Jessica Mollo and Kerresha Musgrove are associate producers.

    Daniele Alcinii
