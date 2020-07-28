Jackson Wild Summit ’20 shifts to a virtual platform

The 2020 Jackson Wild Summit and Media Labs, slated to take place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, is moving online due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers of the biannual event say the virtual summit will reach a “broader, more global audience” than in past years while still replicating the physical conference through interactive programs, including keynotes, panels, workshops, roundtables, speed pitching and masterclasses.

“By eliminating the physical barriers associated with travel and by also significantly reducing registration fees, Jackson Wild is leaning into creating deeper connections through an expanded slate of one-on-one mentorship, collaborative committees, and pitching experiences than have ever been possible before,” organizers said in a statement.

In addition, Jackson Wild will remain committed in its elevation of early career filmmakers and diverse global voices by hosting a digital edition of the Jackson Wild Media Lab, created with HHMI/Tangled Bank Studios and Day’s Edge Productions. The organization has also expanded its virtual Fellowship and Mentorship programs.

Registration for the 2020 Jackson Wild Summit and Media Labs opens Aug. 10.

For more information on the virtual edition of Jackson Wild, click here​.

Jackson Wild executive director Lisa Samford in a statement said: “The challenge facing each of us is how can we, individually and collectively, amplify and accelerate change to help drive new solutions to the challenges we are facing? What can we do together, alongside this uncommon community, to inspire our combined audiences of billions of people to better care for all life on our beautiful planet? At a time when nothing less than the fate of our world is at stake, there is no better place and no better company to tackle these questions than at the 2020 Jackson Wild Summit.”