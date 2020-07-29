David Rubin re-elected as Academy president

Casting director David Rubin has been re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by the organization’s board of governors.

He begins his second term as president and his eighth year as a governor representing the casting directors branch.

Rubin (pictured), whose career spans more than 80 motion pictures, has cast features such as The English Patient, Men in Black, Hairspray, and Lars and the Real Girl, among others.

Lois Burwell, first VP and chair of the awards and events committee, and Larry Karaszewski, VP and chair of the preservation and history committee, were also re-elected to their posts.

Also elected to officer positions by the Board: Isis Mussenden, VP and chair of the museum committee; Wynn P. Thomas, VP and chair of the education and outreach committee; and Jim Gianopulos, treasurer and chair of the finance committee.

This will be the first officer stint for Mussenden, Thomas and Yang.

Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms, followed by at least a two-year hiatus, after which they may serve up to two additional three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.