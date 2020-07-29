People/Biz

David Rubin re-elected as Academy president

Casting director David Rubin has been re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by the organization’s board of governors. He begins his second term as president and his eighth ...
By
July 29, 2020

Casting director David Rubin has been re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by the organization’s board of governors.

He begins his second term as president and his eighth year as a governor representing the casting directors branch.

Rubin (pictured), whose career spans more than 80 motion pictures, has cast features such as The English Patient, Men in Black, Hairspray, and Lars and the Real Girl, among others.

Lois Burwell, first VP and chair of the awards and events committee, and Larry Karaszewski, VP and chair of the preservation and history committee, were also re-elected to their posts.

Also elected to officer positions by the Board: Isis Mussenden, VP and chair of the museum committee; Wynn P. Thomas, VP and chair of the education and outreach committee; and Jim Gianopulos, treasurer and chair of the finance committee.

This will be the first officer stint for Mussenden, Thomas and Yang.

Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms, followed by at least a two-year hiatus, after which they may serve up to two additional three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

TAGS:
, , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • RuPaul's Drag Race
    Documentary

    “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “American Factory” nab 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 28, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    ITV Studios, BBC Studios, A+E Networks opt out of MIPCOM physical market
    By Jillian Morgan
    July 28, 2020
  • Love Island
    Formats

    “Love Island” U.S. checking into Las Vegas for season two
    By Barry Walsh
    July 23, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search