“Grand Tour” star James May to plate culinary series at Amazon Prime

Streaming service Amazon Prime Video has commissioned a seven-part culinary series that will see automotive expert and The Grand Tour star James May trading in his parking space for a spot at the kitchen table.

Produced by Plum Pictures and May’s prodco New Entity, James May: Oh Cook (pictured) will provide culinary recipes from the perspective of “someone who can’t really cook.”

The 7 x 30-minute Amazon Original cooking series will document May as he attempts to plate some of the 60 recipes he has had to learn for his forthcoming cookbook, Oh Cook!: 60 Easy Recipes That Any Idiot Can Make, to be published by Pavilion Books on Oct. 1.

Each episode will feature three recipes under a “specific cuisine theme” – including cakes, pasta, pub classics, Indian food, and roasts – alongside a handful of quick fix recipes.

James May: Oh Cook will launch exclusively on Prime Video later this year in more than 200 countries and territories.

“I’ve arrived at the age where I spend most of my day thinking about my next meal, so I made a TV series about it,” said May in a statement. “Cooking your own curry is so much more satisfying than ordering a take-away, even though it won’t taste as nice.”

James May: Oh Cook will join Amazon Prime’s stable of unscripted TV shows and documentaries, including such Amazon Original series as The Grand Tour, All or Nothing: Manchester City and the forthcoming All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.