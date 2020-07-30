People/Biz

Sarah Rose named COO of ViacomCBS Networks UK

July 30, 2020

ViacomCBS Networks UK has named former Channel 4 executive Sarah Rose as its chief operating officer.

In the new role, Rose (pictured) will be responsible for the day-to-day running of ViacomCBS’ business strategies in the UK, overseeing operations, legal and business affairs, finance, HR, communications, research, broadcasting technology and VIS UK.

She will work alongside Ben Frow, director of programs, and Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer, and will play an important role in the strategic planning across ViacomCBS’ UK channel portfolio, which encompasses Channel 5, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

Externally, Rose will be responsible for managing industry and regulatory relationships, including with British communications regulator Ofcom.

Rose will report to Maria Kyriacou, president of ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia.

Most recently, Rose served as chief consumer and strategy officer at UK pubcaster Channel 4, where she launched the UK pubcaster’s VOD service All4 and led commercial and business developments before becoming director of consumer insight.

She began her career at ITV, where she served as general manager of ITV Digital Channels.

“I have loved my time at Channel 4 from the first minute to the last, but am ready for a new challenge and I am so excited to have the opportunity to join a business of ViacomCBS’ international stature, and to help steer the growth of its iconic channel and digital brands in the UK,” said Rose in a statement.

