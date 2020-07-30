Docs

Wener Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer doc “Fireball” among TIFF ’20 feature lineup

July 30, 2020

The Toronto International Film Festival revealed the lineup of features selected for the event’s 45th edition Thursday (July 30), including documentary films such as the recently-announced Apple feature Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds from Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer and Sam Pollard’s MLK/FBI.

This year’s hybrid digital-physical event runs from Sept. 10 to 19, and will feature a smaller lineup of projects with 50 feature films and five short film programs.

As previously announcedDavid Byrne’s American Utopia, a concert film directed by Spike Lee and set to air on HBO and Crave this fall, will open TIFF on Sept. 10. The film documents Byrne’s Broadway concert, which ran at the Hudson Theatre from October 2019 to February 2020.

Elsewhere, Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds takes viewers to the far reaches of space in order to explore how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts “have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future.”

Also forming the lineup is Frederick Wiseman’s City Hall, which documents the efforts by the Boston city government to provide myriad services to a diverse population; while Mayye Zayed’s observational feature Lift like a Girl visits the female weightlifting community training in the streets of Alexandria, Egypt, where 14-year-old Zebiba pursues her dream to become a professional weightlifter.

Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynta’s feature-length documentary No Ordinary Man, meanwhile, tells the story of jazz musician Billy Tipton. The film was presented at Cannes Docs 2020 as part of the Canadian Showcase of Docs-in-Progress.

The full list of the announced selection of documentaries are below.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

76 Days | USA
Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen

Enemies of the State | USA
Sonia Kennebeck

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds | United Kingdom/USA
Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel | Canada
Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott

City Hall | USA
Frederick Wiseman

Inconvenient Indian | Canada
Michelle Latimer

MLK/FBI | USA
Sam Pollard

Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain) | Egypt/Germany/Denmark
Mayye Zayed

No Ordinary Man | Canada
Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt

