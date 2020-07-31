Unscripted

BGM expands into survivalist genre with Weather Channel greenlight

The unscripted series goes into production in August and will premiere on the U.S. cable network before the end of the year.
By
July 31, 2020

The Weather Channel has given an eight-episode order to BGM-produced survivalist series Could you Survive? with Creek Stewart.

The Ontario-shot project will begin filming in August and is scheduled to premiere on the U.S. cable network at the end of 2020.

Commissioned by Weather Channel’s VP of original content Howard Sappington and program director of scheduling and operations Tim Cowlbeck, the show focuses on stories of survival in some of the planet’s most extreme environments, with survivors telling their stories with the help of self-shot archive footage.

Survival expert and author Creek Stewart (pictured) and his team then visit the locations to demonstrate the techniques and skills used by the survivors to overcome challenges such as dehydration, starvation, freezing conditions and serious injuries.

Executive producers for BGM are Marlo Miazga, Sean Connolly and Corinna Lehr, while Abacus Media, the new distribution company headed up by former Kew Media Distribution sales exec Jonathan Ford, will handle international distribution.

The greenlight for Could you Survive? comes as BGM continues to diversify its content offerings, with CEO Miazga calling it “our springboard into a new and increasingly popular genre.”

Most recently, in May, TVOKids commissioned the children’s series Abby’s Farm, BGM’s first commission since the collapse of its former parent company Kew Media Group in February. Toronto-based BGM has since been acquired by Sphère Media, the Montreal-based which also acquired Sienna Films. Other recent projects produced by BGM include 9/11: Cleared for ChaosHaunted HospitalsIt’s My Party! and Backyard Beats.

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
