FX sets September air date for “A Wilderness of Error”

FX Networks has announced dates for the premiere of A Wilderness of Error – a five-part series from Emmy Award-winning producer Marc Smerling and Emmy Award-winning EP Jason Blum. Error is based on the ...
By
July 31, 2020

FX Networks has announced dates for the premiere of A Wilderness of Error – a five-part series from Emmy Award-winning producer Marc Smerling and Emmy Award-winning EP Jason Blum.

Error is based on the best-selling book by doc legend Errol Morris. The story begins when Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald is sent to prison for killing his family. But, as the producers note, a storm of swirling narratives begin to challenge the accepted truths and suggest a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man.

The series kicks off Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and the following day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first three episodes airing back-to-back-to-back from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, with the final two episodes airing the following week.

Smerling directs and executive produces the series (under his newly-launched production company Truth Media), alongside executive producers Blumhouse Television (The JinxThe Loudest VoiceThe Good Lord Bird) and UCP (Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica ChambersMr. RobotThe Act), which is a division of Universal Studio Group.

Additional executive producers include Michael Jackson, Rachael Horovitz, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead and Jessica Grimshaw.

Smerling and Sony Music Entertainment will also be launching a companion podcast, Morally (In)Defensible, which follows the story of journalist Joe McGinniss as he writes his best seller Fatal Vision, also about the MacDonald murders, prior to the airing of the docuseries.

Check out a trailer for A Wilderness of Error below:

