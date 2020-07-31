HBO slates NXIVM docuseries “The Vow” for August

Premium cable network HBO has scheduled a late-August premiere for The Vow, the anticipated docuseries from Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer.

As previously announced, The Vow explores the inner-workings of the infamous NXIVM organization, which self-describes as a self-improvement group, and takes a nuanced look at the experiences of a number of members over the course of several years.

In recent years, NXIVM has been labeled a “sex cult” by many and has been plagued by allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, blackmailand branding women. The group’s leader and co-founder, Keith Raniere, has previously been found guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes.

NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman, meanwhile, had pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in March 2019, while one of the group’s most high-profile members, Smallville actress Allison Mack, pleaded guilty to the same crimes in April 2019.

The Vow premieres Aug. 23 on HBO, and will be made available to stream on HBO Max.

With files from Frederick Blichert