Lifetime, Kinetic Content to air “Married at First Sight” spin-off “Unmatchables” in 2021

A+E Networks-owned Lifetime has ordered a spin-off of its Married at First Sight series, produced by Red Arrow Studios-owned Kinetic Content, to premiere in 2021.

In each self-contained episode of Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, Pastor Calvin Robertson and Viviana Coles will mentor two “unlucky-in-love” singles who couldn’t be matched on the original series (pictured).

Viewers will follow the participants as they go through “physical and personal transformations” and go on a date in hopes of finding “real romantic connections” in their lives.

The spin-off is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Ally Simpson from Kinetic Content, along with Gena McCarthy and Cat Rodriguez for Lifetime.

“Married at First Sight: Unmatchables is an exciting new member of our Married at First Sight family,” McCarthy, EVP of development and programming at Lifetime Unscripted, said in a statement. “Each season we see so many amazing, complex and charming people that apply for the main show, but we simply can’t match everyone. Unmatchables allows these people a shot at love following our expert- led interventions and transformations.”

Unmatchables is the second spin-off from Married at First Sight, following the premiere of self-shot series Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, which premiered in May.

Lifetime has also placed a six season reorder for Married at First Sight, and entered a blind commitment to a new, as-yet-unnamed series from Kinetic Content.

The renewal for seasons 12 to 17 of the series follows the season 10 and 11 pickups that the show received last year.

Overall, the commitment from Lifetime will see Kinetic produce more than 400 hours of content for the network.