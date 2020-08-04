TCA: Netflix ramps up unscripted production with “Deaf U”, “(Un)Well”

Digital streaming powerhouse Netflix has commissioned a coming-of-age docuseries as part of its Television Critics Association summer press tour showcase, which was held virtually today (Aug. 4).

Produced by Hot Snakes Media, Deaf U is slated to provide an in-depth and unflinching look inside the deaf community by following a “tight-knit group” of deaf students at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college in Washington, D.C. for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Cameras will chart the class of friends as they navigate through the highs and lows of college life together, from studying for finals and the stresses of pursuing higher education, to the hookups and breakups that come with on-campus living.

Hot Snakes’ Eric Evangelista and Shannon Evangelista serve as executive producers on the series alongside Nyle DiMarco and Brandon Panaligan.

Deaf U is scheduled to premiere Oct. 9 on Netflix.

Elsewhere, the global streamer is slated to premiere (Un)Well, a six-part series from Left/Right, part of Red Arrow Studios, set to investigate controversial wellness fads.

Each episode of the series will offer a deep-dive exploration into the popular and sometimes controversial wellness trends and treatments that inspire both “passionate support and skepticism.” Topics featured throughout the series will include apitherapy, essential oils, breast milk, extreme fasting, ayahuasca and tantric sex.

Left/Right’s Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Anneka Jones and Erica Sashin serve as executive producers.

(Un)Well premieres Aug. 12 on Netflix.

“Wellness is a multi-billion dollar industry around the world, and in this new Netflix series we wanted to explore some of the more polarizing trends and meet the people who are inspired by them,” said Left/Right’s Jones, EVP of development and current production, in a statement.