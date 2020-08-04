Wheelhouse secures exclusive partnership with TikTok influencers Hype House

Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Group, has inked an exclusive content partnership with TikTok’s influencer collective Hype House to develop and produce the premium docuseries The Hype Life.

Produced by Wheelhouse’s creative content division Spoke Studios, the unscripted project will provide exclusive insight into the group’s personal and professional lives as they collaborate daily on new TikTok content from their communal mansion in Los Angeles. The faction of influencers collectively boasts more than 150 million TikTok followers, and 45 million-plus on Instagram.

Each episode of the fly-on-the-wall series will focus on the Hype Housemates’ (pictured) creative endeavors with various brands to “drama-inducing” meetings and the initiation of new members. It will also unpack the backstories of each member while spotlighting the difficult and troubling events that propelled them to TikTok and the bonds they’ve formed with one another.

Featured throughout will be such influencers and Hype House members as Kouvr Annon, Nick Austin Nikita Dragun, Avani Gregg, Mia Hayward, Angel Herrera, Ondreaz Lopez, Tony Lopez, Madi Monroe, Ryland Storms, Alex Warren, Jack Wright, James Wright, Nate Wyatt, and Hype House Founders Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson.

The Hype Life will serve as part of a larger overall content and brand-focused alliance between Wheelhouse and Hype House.

Hype House is represented by WME and Erika Monroe-Williams.

“Hype House is a creative rocket ship, piloted by extremely hard-working, business-savvy young adults who have already built incredible audiences that both platforms and brands can tap into,” said Eric Wattenberg, Wheelhouse Group’s chief creative officer and president of Wheelhouse Entertainment, in a statement. “Unlike other social media, Tik Tok leans into singing, dancing and acting, and we think it makes for a natural fit, and an easier lift for these young stars to ally with a company focused on talent across the board. We believe the sky’s the limit for our two Houses.”

“This is the first time we’re opening our doors for an all-access look, diving deep into the inner workings of the house and into each of our lives and careers,” added Hype House. “This partnership with Wheelhouse is our chance to take fans far beyond what they see on social media, while expanding to new audiences and on new platforms. We’re all proud of the followings we’ve built, but we know we’re also at the start of our journeys; The Hype Life will offer viewers the unique opportunity to watch us figure it out together.”