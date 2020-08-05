Selena Gomez culinary series “Selena + Chef” gets August debut on HBO Max

WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service HBO Max has set an August premiere date for Selena Gomez’s unscripted culinary series from The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a division of Industrial Media.

Selena + Chef will feature the multi-platinum selling recording artist and actor as she prepares a variety of great meals while stuck at home in quarantine. Gomez will be joined remotely by a world-renowned chef who will help guide her through cooking cuisines of every variety while also sharing valuable tips and tricks.

Each episode of the 10-episode cooking series will additionally highlight a food-related charity.

Featured chefs throughout the cooking program’s inaugural season include Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland.

Selena + Chef is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Leah Hariton on behalf of IPC, and Gomez through her July Moon Productions shingle.

The project launches Aug. 13 on HBO Max.

“Watching Selena with these incredible chefs has been a delicious joy,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, in a statement. “You don’t need to be an experienced chef yourself to enjoy the show; you learn with her and get to see all the fun that happens in the kitchen. Try not to watch it while hungry!”

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations,” added Gomez.

Selena + Chef marks the second collaboration between IPC and the Spring Breakers and The Dead Don’t Die actor. The trio previously collaborated on the six-part docuseries Living Undocumented, which was executive produced by Holzman, Saidman and Gomez. Saidman also served as co-director on the project.

Gomez is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.