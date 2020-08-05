Sky History celebrates the Battle of Britain’s 80th anniversary

UK broadcaster Sky History is lining up a slate of new documentaries to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, the military campaign fought between the Royal Air Force and its allies, against the German Luftwaffe.

The three hour-long film specials will combine expert contributions, archive and testimonies from the pilots themselves to detail the “emotional, heroic and life-changing stories” that occurred throughout the battle and secured Britain’s defence.

Launching on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m., the eve of the Battle of Britain Day, the network will air an exclusive commission: Battle of Britain 80: Allies At War (pictured).

Produced by Nik Coleman TV, the doc looks at how Britain’s armed forces regrouped and, alongside allies, waged an airborne counter attack.

Battle of Britain: The Race for Radar, meanwhile, will follow on Sky History at 10 p.m. on Sept. 14. The one-off special will examine the development of Britain’s coastal radar network, and the Nazis’ attempts to acquire this technology.

The broadcaster will then launch the first instalment of the three-parter, Battle of Britain, at 11 p.m. The documentary will chart the story of human endeavor, conflict and sacrifice by detailing the battle in the air and on the ground, as well as the key protagonists involved in the Battle of Britain. The series will continue on the next two Mondays at 11 p.m.