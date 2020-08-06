NPACT, Staff Me Up, Hue You Know partner to diversify non-fiction production talent

Non-fiction producers trade association NPACT has formed an alliance with production jobs platform Staff Me Up and BIPOC advancement and mentorship organization Hue You Know with the goal to “broaden and diversify” the non-fiction production talent pool.

The alliance seeks to aid production companies in “committing to diversity and inclusion throughout the hiring process, and fostering retention via programs that promote equity and a sense of belonging.”

Staff Me Up has forged partnerships with a number of diversity advocacy organizations to share job listings, including: Black Film Space; Black in Film; Brown Girls Doc Mafia; Creative Futures Collective; Divergent Content; Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program (EICOP); Handy Foundation; Hue You Know; Made In NY; National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP); Queens of Production; RespectAbility; Walter Kaitz Foundation; Women in Media; and Women in Nonfiction.

When posting an open position, participating production-company employers can push a job listing to these organizations via Staff Me Up, as well as search and filter their Staff Me Up applications by affiliation.

These tools and processes were developed in collaboration with Hue You Know, which is also assisting companies in creating “diversity-friendly work environments, promoting the equity and sense of belonging that ultimately drives retention and professional development.”

The organization is offering NPACT’s prodco members and others an introductory consultation and access to other consulting services and resources focused on equity, inclusion and belonging, as well as training and educational programs and workshops.

To measure success, NPACT will collect current employment data pertinent to diversity in hiring and retention, and do so at regular intervals moving forward.

Staff Me Up’s platform will provide media companies with ongoing insights and metrics to help them assess progress at “key phases” of the hiring process, based on applications received from individuals affiliated with partner advocacy organizations.