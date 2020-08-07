Amazon greenlights Lindsey Vonn-hosted adventure competition “The Pack”

Amazon Studios has provided the greenlight to the canine competition format The Pack that looks to celebrate the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions

Hosted by U.S. Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy, the Amazon Original series will feature 12 teams of dogs and their humans as they undertake an “epic” adventure across multiple continents to celebrate their bond. It is slated to premiere later this year on Amazon Prime Video.

In each locale, the teams will face a variety of challenges, designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their adventure.

The winning duo will take home a life-changing prize of US$500,000 for themselves, as well as a $250,000 prize for the animal charity of their choice.

While filming, Amazon donated an additional $250,000 to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country the adventure competition visited.

The Pack is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, an Entertainment One company. The competition series is executive produced by Jay Bienstock alongside Renegade 83′s Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle.

“The Pack is an uplifting and exhilarating new unscripted series, celebrating one of the most unique and universally recognized relationships we have – between people and their best friends,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, in a statement. “Our Amazon Prime customers around the world will go on an adventure unlike any other as these impressive dogs and their humans navigate challenges as teams, making a difference along the way. The Pack is a great addition to our growing slate of global competition series.”

“I have overcome many obstacles in life, but one thing that has reigned true during good times and bad has been the love of my dogs,” added Vonn. “Like many times before, Lucy will be by my side on yet another one of life’s adventures, and I’m excited for everyone to watch and cheer on these incredible contestants and their beloved companions.”