AMC Networks ramps up true crime with Left/Right, World of Wonder on board

AMC Networks is bolstering its “talent-driven” approach to true crime, announcing signed deals with journalist Mona Chalabi and comedians Naomi Ekperigin, Cameron Esposito and Jena Friedman.

The company will work closely with Chalabi (The Fix), Ekperigin (Broad City), Esposito (Take My Wife) and Friedman (The Daily Show) to develop true crime programming for its linear networks and streaming services.

Emmy-winning producing partners Left/Right and World of Wonder are on board to develop projects with AMC Studios distributing forthcoming true crime series internationally.

AMC Networks’ work in the true crime genre has included such programming as Sundance TV’s The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park, Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle and The Staircase.

In other news, BBC America, part of the AMC Networks Entertainment Group, confirmed it will premiere the new special from the Emmy Award-winning Planet Earth franchise, Planet Earth: A Celebration (pictured), later this month.

The one-off documentary will spotlight eight of the “most extraordinary” sequences from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II while also featuring new narration from Sir David Attenborough. Accompanying the sequences will be new arrangements and compositions from Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and the team at Bleeding Fingers. The composers will also be accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and UK grime artist Dave, who will perform on grand piano.

Planet Earth: A Celebration premieres Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV.

Elsewhere, BBC America has lined up a September premiere date for Wonderstruck: Animal Babies.

The project encompasses three films that focus on baby animals as they grow up in incredibly challenging environments, from the mountains, to the open plains of Africa and around water. The films will follow a handful of baby animals take their first breaths, first steps and first feeds, all while revealing the challenges each faces to survive in some of the most unforgiving places on the planet.

The series is executive produced by Vyv Simson, with Gavin Boyland serving as series producer.

Wonderstruck: Animal Babies airs Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Finally, the smash automotive hit Top Gear will return to BBC America’s airwaves with a new Nepal special and episodes beginning Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

With files from Jillian Morgan and Daniele Alcinii