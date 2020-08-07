Discovery, Talos Films prep “100 Days Wild”

Discovery is bolstering its survivalist programming with 100 Days Wild from New York-based Talos Films, premiering this August.

The series follows a small band of people looking to carve out a new life in Alaska’s Tanana Valley, 200 miles away from civilization.

For the last five years, group founders Jennifer and Andrew have searched for others tough enough to forge a self-sustaining colony in the last frontier. Enter Adam, Oliver, Gerrid, Christine and Evan.

Having never met in-person, the group only have 100 days to work together to hunt, gather and build before the brutal, arctic freeze.

As temperatures plunge, this band of seven is looking to harvest the Tanana Valley’s extensive natural resources of moose, salmon, bear and grouse. To make that happen they’ll need to build four winterproof outposts throughout the river valley. The goal is to hunt and gather enough to last through the sub-zero temperatures.

100 Days Wild premieres Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

For Talos Films, Julian P Hobbs, Elli Hakami and Peter Goetz are executive producers. For Discovery, Michael Gara is executive producer and Jessica Mollo is associate producer.