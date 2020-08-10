Extra: HGTV digs into “Backyard Takeover”; Blue Ant bolsters programming lineup

Backyard Takeover brings Jamie Durie back to HGTV

HGTV star Jamie Durie, last seen in the network’s The Outdoor Room with Jamie Durie, is returning to the Discovery-backed network with Backyard Takeover (pictured).

Each episode of the gardening series will follow Durie as he works with two families to transform their neglected backyards into personal oases.

In the season opener, Durie transforms an overgrown backyard into a garden space with an alfresco dining area and a kids play structure, as well as a coastal-inspired retreat with a fishing pier and art studio.

The paranormal, extreme weather and Secret Cities head to Blue Ant Media

Blue Ant Media’s trio of networks are stocking up on new original series on the paranormal and extreme weather fronts.

On T+E, each episode of the 8 x 60-minute Paranormal Hotline features a phone call reporting unusual activity. The series is produced by Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Studios company, in partnership with U.S.-based MY Entertainment. Paranormal Hotline is slated for a spring 2021 premiere.

The network’s returning series include Hotel Paranormal and Haunted Hospitals.

Smithsonian Channel Canada, meanwhile, has scheduled the new documentary series Secret Cities for a spring/summer 2021 Canadian broadcast premiere. The 6 x 60-minute series uses the latest technology, CGI and archives to look at the forces that shaped major cities around the world. The series is a Bigger Bang and Saloon Media co-production.

Set for a fall 2020 premiere, Attraction Images’ Impossible Repairs will follow host Mike Davidson as he reveals the inner-workings of the world’s biggest machines and the mechanics, engineers and technicians that keep them moving.

Elsewhere on Cottage Life, The Weather Files returns as Weather Files: Total Impact, an 8 x 60-minute series set for early 2021. The extreme weather series is produced by Saloon Media.

Several series are available for licensing globally by Blue Ant International.

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds heads to Asia

Red Arrow Studios International has sold Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds into South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau.

Local agent Creo Contents has picked up both seasons of the original version of Channel 4′s series, which is produced by the UK’s CPL Productions, for South Korea. In Hong Kong and Macau, free TV channel 77 Hong Kong Open TV has picked up the format’s UK, Spanish and Australian versions.

Also for Hong Kong and Macau, TVB has picked up the UK version of The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes. The 4 x 47-minute series was created and produced by Red Arrow Studio’s CPL Productions and Motion Content Group.

Elsewhere, Asian documentary and current affairs VOD platform iwonder has acquired The Weekly, produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company.

South Korean pubcaster KBS has picked up Don’t Stop the Music, a 3 x 57-minute social experiment series, produced by Artemis Media; while Hong Kong’s RTHK has taken the original UK version of fact-ent series Meat the Family, a Spun Gold TV production for Channel 4.

The deals were brokered by Joyce Dröse, sales for Asia, at Red Arrow Studios International.

All Together Now format gets an all-teen version

Brazil’s Record TV has tapped Endemol Shine Brazil to produce Canta Comigo Teen, the first teen version of the singing format All Together Now.

The 12-part series will feature singing contestants between the ages of 9-16, who will perform in front of a jury of 100 people.

This teen version will be the third Canta Comigo series to air on Brazil’s Record TV.

The format was created by Remarkable Television in the UK, and airs in six markets with a new Finnish version set to air later this year.