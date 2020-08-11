Brook Lapping to produce 9/11 anniversary doc for ITV, France Televisions

Docs

August 11, 2020

Brook Lapping, a division of Zinc Media, has been commissioned by British commercial broadcaster ITV and French pubcaster France Télévisions to produce a feature-length documentary that will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

9/11: We Have Some Planes (working title) will combine rare audio archives and footage from the New Yorkers who experienced the fall of the World Trade Center first-hand, responded to emergency calls, and recorded the events.

The one-off 90-minute film will document the first urgent communications between emergency services and civilians on the ground at the World Trade Center, as well as calls from the New York Fire Department and NYPD switchboards.

9/11: We Have Some Planes will be driven exclusively by audio and footage from the day, without interviews. Previously unheard recordings will be taken from military command centers, frontline emergency services, government conference calls, air traffic control, commercial airlines, private phone calls and public broadcasts.

Brook Lapping has previously produced the BAFTA-nominated 9/11: Day That Changed the World for ITV to mark the 10th anniversary of the terror attack in 2011.

9/11: We Have Some Planes is executive produced by Greg Sanderson and Karen Edwards for Brook Lapping. It is distributed internationally by BBC Studios. 

Tom Giles at ITV and Caroline Behar at France Télévisions commissioned the project.

“With access to hundreds of hours of unheard footage and audio, which was previously locked in archives under great security, we can help paint a fuller picture of that historic day,” said Sanderson, interim managing director of Zinc Television London, in a statement. “Bringing all this audio content together has been a massive undertaking, but we hope that, in doing so, we are creating an important new record of the events of that historic day.”

“ITV and Brook Lapping worked together memorably on the 10th anniversary with the landmark 9/11: Day That Changed the World,” added Tom Giles, commissioning editor at ITV. “Now, with access to a wealth of new material previously unseen, this film will immerse the viewer in a moment that we still have much to learn about 20 years since it changed the world.”

