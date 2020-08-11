Docs

Jackson Wild Festival unveils finalists for awards

It might wind up being a big year for octopuses at Jackson Wild. Moving from a biennial to an annual competition, the finalists for the Jackson Wild Media Awards include The ...
By
August 11, 2020

It might wind up being a big year for octopuses at Jackson Wild.

Moving from a biennial to an annual competition, the finalists for the Jackson Wild Media Awards include The Octopus in My House and My Octopus Teacher, both up for multiple awards. Apple original The Elephant Queen (pictured) is also up for multiple awards.

More than 150 international judges selected the finalists from 620 category entries from more than 30 countries, and the winners will be decided upon over the coming weeks.

This year, Jackson Wild is committed to elevating short form entries, and another new addition is the Impact Campaign category, highlighting projects that motivate people, organizations and policy makers to make change.

Nominees in the latter category include Peng Yu Sai from Malaika Vaz and Nitye Sood and Untamed Planet Films; Sea of Shadows from Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, and The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Documentary Films; and The Elephant Queen, a Deeble, Stone & Oliff production for Apple Originals.

Winners will be announced during the Jackson Wild Media Awards first virtual ceremony on October 1.

To see the full list of finalists, click here.

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • Peter Salmon
    People/Biz

    Peter Salmon, Lucinda Hicks appointed top posts for Banijay UK team
    By Daniele Alcinii
    August 11, 2020
  • Frances-Berwick-Executive-Headshot-2
    People/Biz

    NBCUniversal shuffles TV, streaming businesses; Paul Telegdy exits
    By Jillian Morgan
    August 6, 2020
  • XY Chelsea
    Documentary

    MIPCOM Picks submission deadline extended
    By Realscreen Staff
    August 4, 2020
  • Dead Silent_4 (1)
    People/Biz

    Back to business: Campfire, Crazy Legs, Cream and Pioneer talk returning to work
    By Jillian Morgan
    July 31, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search