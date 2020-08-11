Jackson Wild Festival unveils finalists for awards

It might wind up being a big year for octopuses at Jackson Wild.

Moving from a biennial to an annual competition, the finalists for the Jackson Wild Media Awards include The Octopus in My House and My Octopus Teacher, both up for multiple awards. Apple original The Elephant Queen (pictured) is also up for multiple awards.

More than 150 international judges selected the finalists from 620 category entries from more than 30 countries, and the winners will be decided upon over the coming weeks.

This year, Jackson Wild is committed to elevating short form entries, and another new addition is the Impact Campaign category, highlighting projects that motivate people, organizations and policy makers to make change.

Nominees in the latter category include Peng Yu Sai from Malaika Vaz and Nitye Sood and Untamed Planet Films; Sea of Shadows from Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, and The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Documentary Films; and The Elephant Queen, a Deeble, Stone & Oliff production for Apple Originals.

Winners will be announced during the Jackson Wild Media Awards first virtual ceremony on October 1.

To see the full list of finalists, click here.