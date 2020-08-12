Insight TV, Off the Fence launch natural history channel InWild

Global content creator and platform Insight TV has partnered with non-fiction content producer and distributor Off the Fence to launch InWild, a new channel dedicated to nature and wildlife content.

Rolling out in September, InWild will launch across Insight TV’s infrastructure of linear and digital channel platforms with 1,000 hours of natural history and wildlife programming from across the globe, including Wildest India, Wildest Latin America and Monkey Thieves.

The two Netherlands-based companies said the InWild channel will employ a 20% refresh rate per month.

“Nature and wildlife content has always been a binge-able, highly valued genre in television,” said Stefanie Fischer, managing director of sales at Off the Fence, in a statement. “By joining forces with Insight TV, we are combining the breadth and depth of our content catalog with their expertise in creating, distributing and marketing successful global channels to bring InWild to life.”

“Around the world, nature and wildlife content remains one of the most popular genres. It’s evergreen content the whole family can enjoy,” added Arun Maljaars, VP of content and channels at Insight TV. “Utilizing Off the Fence’s extensive library and our network infrastructure, we have built another Insight TV channel off-shoot – InWild – to capitalize on the combination of our strengths. We think it will be a tremendous addition to linear and digital channel platforms in virtually any territory.”