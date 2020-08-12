People/Biz

WaterBear Network sets senior leadership team ahead of fall launch

WaterBear Network, a joint venture from ZDF Enterprises and Off the Fence, has cemented its top line structure for the interactive VOD platform with a team of international industry executives. As ...
By
August 12, 2020

WaterBear Network, a joint venture from ZDF Enterprises and Off the Fence, has cemented its top line structure for the interactive VOD platform with a team of international industry executives.

As previously announced, the digital platform and mobile app – slated to launch this fall – will showcase documentaries, original content and live streaming “dedicated to bringing together a global community” passionate about the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“I am excited to have such a talented team ready to go the distance together – each brings a wealth of experience, innovation and a passion for WaterBear’s mission of impact storytelling,” said WaterBear Network CEO Ellen Windemuth (pictured) in a statement. “As we prepare for launch, we are creating an inspirational showcase of purpose-focused content paired with unique technology for our global audience to interact with the causes they care about.”

Joining Windemuth, previously the owner and CEO of Dutch indie producer-distributor Off the Fence, will be Victor Eckard who retains his position of managing director. In his role, Eckard is responsible for overseeing the company’s strategic direction and general management.

Eckard comes to the WaterBear Network from Off the Fence where he has previously held the positions of director of strategy and business development and director of digital media. Prior to this, he was head of content at ShowMax in Africa and director at M-Net, part of the MultiChoice Group.

Sam Sutaria, formerly GM of the European Nature Trust, will board WaterBear as head of strategy. He will be tasked with managing the outfit’s strategy and business development, while also leading WaterBear’s collaboration with the Resilient Foundation, which works to raise funds for high impact documentaries and

A life-long conservationist, Sutaria has previously worked at the award-winning ethical creative agency Nice and Serious in London, and was one of the first graduates from the joint Masters program developed by the BBC’s Natural History Unit and University of the West of England.

Joining as head of content and production will be Andrea Walji, who will be responsible for the company’s strategic direction, creative execution and production management. Walji previously owned and operated the London indie Triangle Monday, where she produced such films as #NatureNowNot A Pet and Pangolins: Scale of the Trade.

Also joining WaterBear Network will be entertainment industry veteran Justin Steel and Off the Fence alumna Bracken Hollings.

Steel has been tapped as head of planning and distribution with responsibility for the overall direction of programming, planning and distribution. He will also be tasked with creating and maintaining the company’s programming schedule.

Hollings, meanwhile, has been named as head of partnership content where she will be responsible for creating “impactful and inspiring short films” with WaterBear’s 65 non-governmental organization partners.

In addition, WaterBear Network has appointed Lisa Rose as head of impact; Pierre Le Gaudu as head of technical operations; Louis Botha as head of finance; and Poppy Mason-Watts as head of marketing and publicity.

TAGS:
, , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Peter Salmon
    People/Biz

    Peter Salmon, Lucinda Hicks appointed top posts for Banijay UK team
    By Daniele Alcinii
    August 11, 2020
  • Frances-Berwick-Executive-Headshot-2
    People/Biz

    NBCUniversal shuffles TV, streaming businesses; Paul Telegdy exits
    By Jillian Morgan
    August 6, 2020
  • XY Chelsea
    Documentary

    MIPCOM Picks submission deadline extended
    By Realscreen Staff
    August 4, 2020
  • Dead Silent_4 (1)
    People/Biz

    Back to business: Campfire, Crazy Legs, Cream and Pioneer talk returning to work
    By Jillian Morgan
    July 31, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search