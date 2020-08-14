Extra: Endemol Shine Germany launches new singing competition; All3Media inks deals

Endemol Shine Germany preps puppet singing competition

Look out, Masked Singer. Here come the puppets.

In the latest example of a singing competition with a twist, Germany’s Sat.1 has tapped Endemol Shine Germany for an entertainment format titled I Got You Babe.

The program will challenge six plush puppet characters with “powerful singing voices” to perform a duet with a celebrity. The performances will be judged each week by a three-person jury.

Each episode will culminate with the viewers deciding which duet team has to leave the competition until a winner is crowned in the finale.

Four episodes will premiere this fall.

All3Media, BBC News Persian TV enter multi-title deal

UK-based distributor All3Media International has sold the rights to seven documentary specials and series to BBC News Persian TV.

Audiences in Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan will have access to Swan Films’ The Last Igloo,a 90-minute BBC4 film capturing the craft of igloo-building via the work of an Inuit hunter in Greenland, and Lion TV’s 4 x 60-minute The Victorian House of Arts and Crafts.

In addition, the deal includes a number of Raw TV titles, including the hour-long specials Bollywood: The World’s Biggest Film Industry, Nadiya: Anxiety and Me,Meat: A Threat to Our Planet?; Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me; and the two-part environmental doc Drowning in Plastic.

WE tv, Off the Fence renew distribution agreement

AMC Networks-owned cable channel WE tv has renewed its decades-long partnership with Amsterdam-based producer-distributor Off the Fence.

The exclusive distribution agreement will see Off the Fence distributing more than 1,200 hours of content internationally and more than 1,000 hours on the domestic side for second window linear television.

WE tv’s original slate includes docuseries franchise Growing Up Hip Hop, Love After Lockup and Untold Stories of Hip Hop.