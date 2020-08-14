“Hidden Potential” star Jasmine Roth, HGTV team for new home reno series

Home renovation expert and Hidden Potential star Jasmine Roth is hosting another home improvement series on Discovery’s HGTV.

Produced by RTR Media, Help! I Wrecked My House will follow Roth (pictured) as she comes to the rescue of homeowners who need help to repair their do-it-yourself disasters.

Each episode of the series will follow Roth and her team as they look to transform shoddy home improvement projects into customized and functional spaces with design tailored to each client.

Executive producers on the home reno series include RTR’s Jenna Keane, Toni Miceli, Kit Redmond and Lindsey Weidhorn. Katie Ruttan-Daigle is the executive in charge of production for HGTV.

Help! I Wrecked My House premieres Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and HGTV GO.

“Families everywhere are renovating their homes themselves right now. When they’ve taken on more than they bargained for, that’s when they call me,” said Roth in a statement. “I can rescue them from their renovation disasters and help give them their dream home.”