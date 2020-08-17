World Media Rights taps former BBC commissioner as exec producer, factual

Former BBC commissioner Eamon Hardy has joined UK factual and drama production house World Media Rights (WMR) as an executive producer.

Hardy (pictured) joins the London-based prodco as an executive producer of factual. He has previously overseen a number of BBC’s landmark series, including BBC2′s The American Future and BBC1′s The Whale.

His other exec production credits include CNN’s 2017 hit American Dynasties: The Kennedys and Discovery’s Egypt’s Unexplained Files in 2019, as well as a number of high-profile docs for BBC strand ‘Panorama,’ including Who Bombed Omagh? and The License to Murder.

Elsewhere, WMR has named Meredith Coral – an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience – as a sales consultant.

Coral most recently founded the broadcast and programming consultancy firm Lost Art Television, and was previously SVP of acquisitions and coproductions at WAG Entertainment. Before that, she held a variety of roles at British multi-channel broadcaster UKTV, including as head of coproductions, head of commercial and senior commercial manager for business development.

“I am delighted that Eamon is joining us as he is one of the top executive producers in London. Eamon is intrigued by our business model,” said World Media Rights CEO Alan Griffiths in a statement. “As we have seen a sharp increase in demand for WMR’s box set series in the last two months, I have brought in Meredith to help us with gap financing some of our new proposals. Her experience is invaluable to WMR.”