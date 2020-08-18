Extra: Starz slates “Stars and Strife”; Insight TV LatAm hires; Int’l Emmy news, current affairs noms

Starz slates David Smick, Barry Levinson doc “Stars and Strife”

Lionsgate-owned premium TV net Starz is set to premiere the documentary Stars and Strife from director David Smick and executive producer Barry Levinson this September

The 97-minute film examines how an “epidemic of hatred has left America helpless in the face of crisis.”

Interviews include Hawk Newsome, president of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York (pictured); Rahm Emanuel, former White House chief of staff and mayor of Chicago; the late Alice Rivlin, founder of the Congressional Budget Office; and rep. Chrissy Houlahan, the first woman ever to represent Pennsylvania’s 6th District in the U.S. Congress, among others.

Together, the film’s cast will explore why, to “meet the challenges of our time,” America must “correct course.”

Stars and Strife debuts Sept. 21 on Starz platforms.

C4, BBC titles among Int’l Emmy nominees

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the 2020 International Emmy Awards nominees in the news and current affairs categories.

International Emmy winners will be recognized alongside U.S. news peers during an online ceremony Sept. 21.

The eight nominees span six countries: Brazil, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Sweden and the UK.

Nominees in the news category include: Channel 4′s Hong Kong – A Year of Living Dangerously, from ITN; RJ2: Ghost Staff, from Brazil’s TV Globo; RT International’s Russian Jet Crash-Landing in Moscow: Timeline and Survivors; and The Battle for Burkina Faso, from Al Jazeera English.

In the current affairs category, nominees are: BBC Africa Eye’s Sex for Grades; Globo News Documentaries Allies, from Globo News/Globo TV; Swedbank och Penningtvätten: Dirty Banking, from Mission Investigate/Sveriges Television (SVT); and Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag, from Hardcash Productions/ITV.

Insight TV expands in Latin America

Global content creator and platform Insight TV is expanding into Latin America with the appointment of sales agents Raquel Yepes, Marco Ibarra and Edgar Spielmann.

Yepes will oversee content sales in the region while Ibarra and Spielmann — co-founders of 2Be Named Strategic Partners — will lead their teams to drive linear and digital channel distribution for Insight TV.

Yepes and 2Be Named will report to Marco Frazier, SVP of Insight TV Studios US.

Before joining Insight TV, Yepes was a consultant to London-based TRX – The Rights Exchange, responsible for acquiring content for the TRX online marketplace serving the LatAm and the U.S. Hispanic markets.

Yepes was also a consultant to Spain’s Factoria Plural where she was charged with identifying new opportunities for formats and co-productions.

Prior to that, she served as director of international sales and co-productions at Brazilian production company Zola.

Yepes also ran new business development at High Hill Entertainment, Zodiak and Plural – Grupo Prisa. She is based in both Bogota, Colombia and Miami.

2Be Named Strategic Partners is a LatAm-focused company that launched in 2019 with offices in Chile, Mexico and Atlanta.