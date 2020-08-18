Netflix fires up BBQ competition series from All3Media America, Maverick TV USA

Netflix has ordered culinary competition series American Barbecue Showdown from Maverick TV USA and All3Media America.

The eight-episode series follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they go head to head for the title of American Barbecue Champion.

Rutledge Wood — former Top Gear host — and A.P. Bio star Lyric Lews will serve as hosts, with judging duties falling on “barbecue legends” Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston.

Each episode, Bludso and Cookston will task the pitmasters with a challenge designed to test their barbecue skills. From unique meats to old school techniques, competitors will have to prove they have the skills to “smoke another day.”

John Hesling, president of Maverick TV USA, said in a statement: “Competition doesn’t get more delicious than in the world of barbecue, especially when it comes to our eight hopeful pitmasters as they stoke their flames against each other — and the clock — to be crowned American Barbecue Champion. Distinct flavors, techniques, creativity and humor are all on display as our barbecue competitors are put to the test.”

American BBQ Showdown is is executive produced by Hesling, Simon Knight, Tim Pastore and Daniel Calin.

Competitive barbecuing has been featured in other unscripted series on cable, such as Destination America’s BBQ Pitmasters and BBQ Pit Wars, and various series on Food Network including Great American BBQ Showdown.