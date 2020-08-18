Wildscreen names interim CEO to oversee first-ever virtual Wildscreen Festival

British wildlife conservation organization Wildscreen has appointed former My Life Films executive Sue Martineau to the role of interim CEO, covering the maternity leave of current CEO Lucie Muir.

During a transition period this month, Martineau (pictured left) will work alongside Muir (right) and the Wildscreen team, as well as its board of trustees, to continue to engage key festival stakeholders, sponsors and supporters. In addition, she will be tasked with finalizing the event’s program while preparing for the first-ever virtual Wildscreen Panda Awards.

Martineau’s appointment comes as the wildlife charity marks the 20th anniversary of the Wildscreen Festival, which has been reimagined this year as a virtual event running from October 19-23. The digital festival will include keynotes, masterclasses, sessions, commissioner meetings, film premieres and screenings with director interviews, and a new program of one-to-one meetings.

Martineau joins the not-for-profit after more than a decade in senior leadership positions at several charities, including at My Life Films, which uses filmmaking to improve the lives of people with dementia.

Prior to My Life Films, Martineau founded and ran The Ultimate Event Company, which organized global events with attendees of up to 10,000.

“Lucie Muir, the current CEO, has achieved so much with the charity and I am determined to ensure it continues to grow and develop,” said Martineau in a statement. “I hope that people will continue to support us as we transition our world renowned Wildscreen Festival into a virtual edition. It will be the most accessible event to date showcasing groundbreaking content and offering extensive, unrivalled networking.”

“We are delighted to welcome Sue to the Wildscreen team and feel confident that her extensive experience in both charity management and events will enhance and strengthen the organization,” added Laura Marshall, chair of Wildscreen’s board of trustees and CEO of Icon Films. “I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank Lucie for all her incredible and hard work over her years to date at Wildscreen, but particularly in tackling the significant challenges we faced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic over the past months with her creativity, energy and endless enthusiasm. Thanks to her efforts we are now looking forward to supporting Sue and the rest of the team to make sure this year’s Wildscreen Festival is the best one yet.”