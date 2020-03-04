FX secures first-ever doc feature acquisition with “AKA Jane Roe”

FX, the flagship general entertainment channel of FX Networks, has acquired its first documentary feature film, AKA Jane Roe, the revealing story of real life “Jane Roe” Norma McCorvey in the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court abortion rights case.

AKA Jane Roe will premiere May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and be available the next day on FX on Hulu.

In what would be the final year of her life, McCorvey revealed the unvarnished truth behind her journey from pro-choice to pro-life and beyond in what she called her “deathbed confession.”

The film is directed by Nick Sweeney and produced by Sweeney, Kerstin Emhoff and Chiemi Karasawa.

AKA Jane Roe marks FX’s first foray into acquiring feature docs, and is the latest addition to the network’s growing slate of non-fiction series and documentary features. FX is currently airing the first season of The Weekly, a narrative docuseries with The New York Times, and the four-part docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All will premiere on March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

FX’s non-fiction portfolio also includes the announced series Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, A Wilderness of Error, Pride, Hip Hop Untold and Women in Comedy.