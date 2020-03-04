Docs

FX secures first-ever doc feature acquisition with “AKA Jane Roe”

FX, the flagship general entertainment channel of FX Networks, has acquired its first documentary feature film, AKA Jane Roe, the revealing story of real life “Jane Roe” Norma McCorvey in ...
By
March 4, 2020

FX, the flagship general entertainment channel of FX Networks, has acquired its first documentary feature film, AKA Jane Roe, the revealing story of real life “Jane Roe” Norma McCorvey in the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court abortion rights case.

AKA Jane Roe will premiere May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and be available the next day on FX on Hulu.

In what would be the final year of her life, McCorvey revealed the unvarnished truth behind her journey from pro-choice to pro-life and beyond in what she called her “deathbed confession.”

The film is directed by Nick Sweeney and produced by Sweeney, Kerstin Emhoff and Chiemi Karasawa.

AKA Jane Roe marks FX’s first foray into acquiring feature docs, and is the latest addition to the network’s growing slate of non-fiction series and documentary features. FX is currently airing the first season of The Weekly, a narrative docuseries with The New York Times, and the four-part docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All will premiere on March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

FX’s non-fiction portfolio also includes the announced series Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, A Wilderness of Error, Pride, Hip Hop Untold and Women in Comedy.

TAGS:
, , , , ,

Top Stories

  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    MIPTV 2020 canceled; next edition set for April, 2021
    By Barry Walsh
    March 4, 2020
  • Kew-Media-Group-600x386
    People/Biz

    Kew placed in receivership; all directors resign
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 28, 2020
  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Netflix “Top 10″ gives insight to what’s being watched… and it’s good news for unscripted
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 25, 2020
  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    UPDATED: How markets and festivals are contending with coronavirus
    By Barry Walsh
    February 21, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search