MIPTV 2020 canceled; next edition set for April, 2021

After days of speculation, MIPTV organizers Reed MIDEM have confirmed that it will be shelving this year’s edition of MIPTV, originally slated for March 30-April 2.

The move follows a ban imposed by the French government on any large gatherings in a “contained space” that number 5,000 people or more, following an increase in domestic cases of COV-19, or coronavirus, as well as increases in the number of cases both in Europe and globally.

MIPDoc and MIPFormats, slated for March 28-29, have also been canceled.

CANNESERIES, the third edition of the Cannes International Series Festival, originally scheduled to run alongside MIPTV, will now take place October 9-14, in conjunction with MIPCOM.

The next edition of MIPTV will take place April 12-15, 2021 in Cannes with MIPDoc and MIPFormats scheduled for April 10-11, 2021. The fourth edition of CANNESERIES will be held in April 2021 during MIPTV.

“In the current context, many of our clients have expressed concerns about traveling at this time. Rescheduling MIPTV in the coming months is not feasible so the most appropriate course of action is to cancel MIPTV for 2020,” said Paul Zilk, Reed MIDEM chief executive, in a statement.

“The well-being of our clients, partners and staff is our priority. We are grateful to clients for their support and constructive input during this challenging period. We look forward to welcoming everyone to MIPCOM in October 12-15 and we are delighted that CANNESERIES will be at our side again at the event this year,” he added.

Finding an alternate date for MIPTV proved to be challenging, given the number of events currently on the schedule that make substantial use of the conference’s main venue, the Palais des Festivals. If it goes ahead as planned, the Cannes Film Festival will take place in late May, to be followed by the rescheduled MIPIM for June 2-5, and the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, geared towards the global advertising industry, slated for June 22-26.

This year’s edition of MIPTV was set to be a transition year for the long-running spring market and conference, with all exhibitors set to be housed inside the Palais, and, from a content perspective, more of a spotlight on development, production financing and further “exclusive market intelligence.” However, several global production/distribution companies had already stated their intentions to opt out of having a major presence at this year’s MIPTV, including Banijay Group, eOne and ITV Studios.