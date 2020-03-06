Extra: Jackson Wild Science Media Awards head to Europe; Mark Jocson joins MotorTrend Group

Docs

March 6, 2020

Silbersalz, Jackson Wild team on Science Media Awards

Halle, Germany-based Silbersalz Science & Media Festival has partnered with the Jackson Wild film festival to become the new home of the Jackson Hole Science Media Awards.

From 2020 onward, the awards will be held at Silbersalz festival, taking place June 25 to 28.

Introducing 10 new categories, and in association with Jackson Wild, the Silbersalz Science & Media Awards will recognize content creators engaging audiences with scientific discoveries, advancing public discussion around global issues and “building bridges between science and society.”

Categories include: Best International Documentary Feature; Best European Documentary Feature; Best International Factual Series; Inspiring Change Award; Young Audience Award; Immersive Science; and Theme Award, according to the festival’s 2020 theme “Homeland Earth.”

The prize winners will be celebrated June 25 at a public awards ceremony kicking off the four-day festival. Submissions are now open until April 24, 2020.

Former Sony exec joins MotorTrend Group

Discovery-owned MotorTrend Group has hired Mark Jocson as vice president of digital distribution and partnerships.

In the newly created role, Jocson will lead the development of strategic partnerships that help build subscriber growth for the MotorTrend App. He will report to Jerry Solomon, head of operations at MotorTrend Group.

Previously, Jocson was SVP of business development and strategic initiatives at Rakuten Viki, a U.S. streamer focused on Asian TV shows and movies. Prior to that, he was SVP of digital media and games at Sony Pictures Television Networks.

Jocson also spent a decade at The Walt Disney Company, where he led the team that won the 2008 Emmy award for Outstanding Interactive Media Non-Fiction for Disney Channel Games.

