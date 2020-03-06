Docs

SBS names three productions selected for ‘Australia Uncovered’ doc initiative

Mint Pictures and Jumping Dog Productions are receiving a full commissioning budget for a documentary project from SBS’s Australia Uncovered initiative, while Northern Pictures and Princess Pictures are receiving development ...
By
March 6, 2020

Mint Pictures and Jumping Dog Productions are receiving a full commissioning budget for a documentary project from SBS’s Australia Uncovered initiative, while Northern Pictures and Princess Pictures are receiving development funding.

During a live pitching session at the Australian International Documentary Festival on March 4, six shortlisted teams participated.

The partnership between SBS and the Documentary Australia Foundation will support projects that uncover unique stories of contemporary Australia for a primetime single documentary strand for broadcast in 2021.

The three winning projects include The Bowraville Murders (working title), which looks at one of the country’s biggest unsolved serial murder cases, involving the murder of three Aboriginal children over 30 years ago. It is a coproduction with Mint Pictures and Jumping Dog Productions.

A Strong Female Lead, from Northern Pictures, uses archival footage to explore gender politics during the term of Australia’s first (and only, to date) female prime minister.

Meanwhile, Why Do People Hate Jews? from Princess Pictures, follows John Safran as he uses true crime stories to understand what drives racism.

“We were thrilled with the caliber of the shortlisted pitches presented at AIDC,” said Joseph Maxwell, head of documentaries at SBS. “The three selected projects all promise to tackle big issues in Australia with innovation, showcasing the ambition and quality of this new strand.”

Documentary Australia Foundation will separately provide development funding for Marhaba Films’ Life After Juvie, a documentary that hears directly from young offenders.

