Arrow, Handel and Rezolution hunt for Cleopatra

U.K.-based Arrow Media has teamed up with Montreal-based production companies Handel Productions and Rezolution Pictures for Searching for Cleopatra, commissioned by Canadian pubcaster the CBC and the U.K.’s Channel 5.

Focused on the infamous Egyptian ruler, the 60-minute documentary features exclusive access to archaeologist Kathleen Martinez’s recent expedition into Cleopatra and her world. Martinez is known for investigating the woman who ruled Egypt as co-regent for almost 30 years.

Searching for Cleopatra has been greenlit for two different versions – with CBC’s adaptation being narrator-led and Channel 5′s version featuring a presenter. The project was commissioned by Sue Dando at CBC and Lucy Willis at Channel 5. A spokesperson confirmed to Playback Daily that a presenter and narrator will be announced at a later date. Fremantle is set to distribute internationally.

The project is executive produced by Arrow Media executive producer Lucie Ridout, with the company’s co-founder and creative director Tom Brisley serving as creative director. Rezolution Pictures’ executive producer Catherine Bainbridge and Handel Productions’ president and executive producer Alan Handel serve as executive producers.

Handel Productions and Arrow Media previously collaborated on the documentary special Pearl Harbor: The Accused to commemorate the military strike’s 75th anniversary for Bell Media’s Crave (formerly The Movie Network) and the U.K.’s Channel 4.

Searching for Cleopatra marks the first time Rezolution Pictures and Arrow Media have worked together, according to a spokesperson. “We are very excited to be collaborating for the first time and hope it’s the first of many opportunities to do so,” said Brisley in a statement.