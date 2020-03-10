Coronavirus fallout: AMC Networks axes live upfront, Quibi cancels LA launch event

AMC Networks has canceled its live upfront, scheduled for next week, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Meetings will be conducted in-person in smaller groups or via teleconferencing, the company confirmed to Realscreen.

“In light of current events, we have decided to cancel our live upfront presentation scheduled for March 18 in favor of individual conversations with our advertising clients,” AMC Networks said in a statement.

The decision follows an announcement from A+E Networks on Monday (March 9) that it would not be holding its live upfront, scheduled for March 25, and instead hosting a series of virtual agency presentations the week of March 23 in order the prioritize the “health, safety and well-being” of clients and colleagues.

The industry has been hit with a string of major cancellations intended to prevent the spread of the virus, most notably the Austin-based South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival and Cannes-based MIPTV.

Forthcoming mobile streamer Quibi, meanwhile, has canceled its launch event scheduled for April 5 in Los Angeles, a company spokesperson confirmed to Realscreen. As of Monday (March 9), the Los Angeles County Department is investigating two new cases of coronavirus. The total number for the region is currently at 16, and the city declared a local emergency March 4 to “strengthen preparation” against the virus.

“While we look forward to launching the Quibi app on April 6, we have decided to cancel our pre-launch event party out of an abundance of caution as we continue to monitor COVID-19. Supporting the health and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority,” Quibi said in a statement.