Extra: IDA adds Bonni Cohen, Jannat Gargi to board of directors; ITN Productions to open Leeds office

IDA bolsters board with new additions

The International Documentary Association (IDA) has appointed award-winning filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jannat Gargi to its board of directors.

Cohen (pictured right) is the co-founder of the Catapult Film Fund, which supports the development of documentary films with funds and mentorship. She co-directed An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power which was selected to be the opening night film of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, short-listed for the 2018 Oscars and nominated for a 2018 BAFTA for Best Documentary.

In 2016, Cohen co-directed and produced the Peabody Award-winning film Audrie & Daisy, which premiered in competition at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was picked up as a Netflix Original.

Along with her directing work, Cohen served as producer on The Island President, The Rape of Europa and Wonders are Many. She most recently executive produced the 2020 Oscar-nominated Life Overtakes Me, as well as 3.5 Minutes and Art and Craft.

Cohen runs Actual Films in San Francisco with husband and film partner, Jon Shenk.

Gargi (left) previously served as the head of documentary films for Vulcan Productions, where she developed and produced a slate of films and series including Black Woodstock (Questlove’s directorial debut), LIFT, Youth V. Gov, The Reason I Jump (2020 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner), Ghost Fleet, Ballet Now and the Academy Award nominated and Emmy Award-winning Body Team 12.

In her work as an independent producer, Gargi co-executive produced the Academy Award-nominated short documentary Knife Skills and produced Emmy-nominated feature documentary CIRCO.

Prior to joining Vulcan Productions in 2014, Gargi served as vice president of Alpha Cine Labs, supporting the theatrical release of a number of films.

Gargi serves as the co-chair of environmental nonprofit The Redford Center and is on the board of directors for Washington FilmWorks.

ITN Productions heads to Leeds

UK-based ITN Productions is opening a production base in Leeds, England with a number of commissions already secured for factual series, the company announced Tuesday (March 10).

The offices, which are complete with state-of-the-art edit facilities, are part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans.

Ian Rumsey, director of TV production, and his team have already secured a number of commissions which will be produced from Leeds including a six-part series on Churchill for Channel 5 as well as three more two-hour specials on iconic Britons for the channel.

Recruitment is underway for the teams in Leeds and pre-production starts later this month for the Channel 5 commissions which will transmit later this year.