Quibi preps cleaning competition series with Authentic, Shine TV

Short form mobile streamer Quibi has slated the competition series Squeaky Clean (w/t) from Authentic Entertainment and Shine TV, both part of the Endemol Shine Group. In Squeaky Clean (w/t), three “dirt-obsessed” contestants ...
March 10, 2020

Short form mobile streamer Quibi has slated the competition series Squeaky Clean (w/t) from Authentic Entertainment and Shine TV, both part of the Endemol Shine Group.

In Squeaky Clean (w/t), three “dirt-obsessed” contestants are challenged over two competition rounds: “The Scrub” and “The Shining.” Taking place on what Quibi has dubbed the “shiniest-floor studio in competition history,” contestants will clean against each other, with the winner of each episode determined by a signature white glove and blacklight test.

“Everyone swears by their own technique when it comes to cleaning,” Authentic Entertainment president Helga Eike said in a statement. “For the first time ever, we’ll challenge these self-proclaimed Heroes of Hygiene to put their skills to the test. What is more satisfying than a good before and after?”

Tanya Shaw, MD of Shine TV added: “Cleaning is something we all do, some with more rigor than others, but what does it take to be the best? Working with Authentic for Quibi means we can answer this question on a global scale… and get some great tips along the way.”

Eike and Sara Reddy are executive producers for Los Angeles-based Authentic Entertainment, which has produced shows for Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, History Channel, FYI, National Geographic and Showtime, to name a few.

Shaw is executive producer for UK popular factual prodco Shine TV, which has produced formats such as Hunted (Channel 4), The Island with Bear Grylls (Channel 4) and The Heist (Sky1).

The company is also the producer of MasterChef (BBC1), Celebrity MasterChef (BBC1) and MasterChef: The Professionals (BBC2).

Quibi launches April 6 with a slate of 50 titles, including a substantial number of unscripted and documentary series.

 

 

 

 

