Quibi to partner with LeBron James on docuseries

I Promise will debut on entertainment platform Quibi in April 2020, and focuses on the first year inside the I Promise School, a partnership between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools.

Produced by SpringHill Entertainment, in association with RYOT Films and Blowback Productions, the documentary series follows the NBA superstar’s efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. It will include the daily trials, triumphs and impact of the school staff, students and families in the family-first education environment. The I Promise trailer is available here.

The I Promise school creates a new model of urban public education for the students who need it most and embraces the trauma and challenges that families face in the city.

The series is directed by Marc Levin, executive producers for SpringHill are LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Nicholas Lopez and Philip Byron. Marc Levin and Daniel B. Levin serve as executive producers, and Jackson Devereux as producer for Blowback Productions, and Catherine Cyr and Josh Gold are executive producers for RYOT Films.