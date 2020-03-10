RTS Programme Awards to be live-streamed due to coronavirus concerns

People/Biz

The Royal Television Society (RTS) will hold its 2020 RTS Programme Awards — originally to be held at The Grosvenor Hotel in London — “behind closed doors” amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The British television and media forum said in a release Tuesday (March 10) it has been “monitoring the current climate closely” and made the decision “in line with official guidance against large gatherings of people.”

This year’s awards, still taking place March 17, is billed as a “slimmed down, intimate” presentation of the awards to be live-streamed in partnership with Audio Network.

Nominees and RTS representatives will now be invited to the event with the broader industry able to watch via a live link.

RTS CEO Theresa Wise said in a statement: “While adapting as necessary to the current situation, we aim to continue celebrating the past year of television and excellence in our industry in the best way possible – by honoring nominees and winners through a streamlined event. We look forward to offering everyone the opportunity to join us via live stream as we host the RTS Programme Awards.”

The RTS Programme Awards span all genres of UK television programming, and recognize actors, presenters, writers and production teams, as well as individual programs.

