Scott Brothers line up Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy for HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU”

HGTV will premiere a star-studded home renovation series, Celebrity IOU, with hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott, on April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will bring celebrities such as Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson and Michael Buble to the home renovation genre, as each star surprises someone who had a major impact on their lives with a big home reno.

In each episode, viewers get an inside look at a celebrity’s personal life as they work with the Scott brothers (pictured) on a design plan.

They create a customized space that rewards mentors, friends and family members, with such renos as converting a detached garage into a guest retreat, overhauling a backyard, and updating an outdated condo.

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

“From Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to the very exciting, upcoming Home Town Takeover, HGTV is having success with series that celebrate the power of human connection,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV, in a statement. “The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”